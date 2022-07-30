Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Cut to C$54.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

NYSE TECK opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 95.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

