Brian S. Olschan Sells 466 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $15,289.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,488.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Acme United Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $28.80 on Friday. Acme United Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Acme United Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Acme United’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Acme United by 4.8% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 511,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after buying an additional 23,630 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Acme United by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 400,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Acme United by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Acme United by 7.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Acme United by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

