Brian S. Olschan Sells 466 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $15,289.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,488.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $28.80 on Friday. Acme United Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Acme United’s payout ratio is 27.59%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
