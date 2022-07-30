Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UHS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Universal Health Services from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.14.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $112.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $162.23. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

