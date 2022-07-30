Kay A. Schmidt Sells 323 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $113.10 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Catalent by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.