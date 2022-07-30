Kay A. Schmidt Sells 323 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $113.10 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
