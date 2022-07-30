Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Walmart in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Walmart stock opened at $132.05 on Thursday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,402 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $220,119,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

