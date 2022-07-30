Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Position Trimmed by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,947,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,005,000 after buying an additional 573,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,671,000 after buying an additional 455,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,453,000 after purchasing an additional 352,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $106.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day moving average of $104.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.58 and a twelve month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

