Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,853 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.17% of Avid Bioservices worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 22,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $398,369.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 7,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $121,119.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 22,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $398,369.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,138 shares of company stock worth $840,764. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.10. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 106.75% and a return on equity of 19.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

