iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,542 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.23% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

IAT opened at $52.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.84. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $69.71.

