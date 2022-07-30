Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,645 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 439,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 42,306 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in Unilever by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.97. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $58.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.