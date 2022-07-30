Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nordstrom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Nordstrom by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nordstrom by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on JWN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.47.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JWN opened at $23.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 33.93%.

Nordstrom announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nordstrom Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

