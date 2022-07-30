Stephens Inc. AR Sells 12,781 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,781 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth $93,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGM stock opened at $332.44 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $284.31 and a fifty-two week high of $453.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.42.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

