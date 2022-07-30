Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Position Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,557,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,514,000 after purchasing an additional 847,980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,315,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after acquiring an additional 805,907 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,993,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,097,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,626,000 after acquiring an additional 696,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,653,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,508,000 after acquiring an additional 336,165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VPL opened at $66.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.17. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

