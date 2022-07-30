Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.95 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,459 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 521,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 351,044 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,739 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,311,000 after buying an additional 38,499 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,021 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $280.41 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $296.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Argus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.68.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,783.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,783.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 320 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $82,931.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,696 shares in the company, valued at $10,805,935.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,375 shares of company stock valued at $46,179,357. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

