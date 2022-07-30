IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 174.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

IPGP opened at $106.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.35. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $82.68 and a twelve month high of $220.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.48 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.