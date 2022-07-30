Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 185.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRO opened at $65.10 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average of $63.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $463,542.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,306.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

