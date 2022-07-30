Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,680 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

RYT stock opened at $269.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $227.97 and a 1-year high of $327.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.42.

