Stephens Inc. AR Sells 6,901 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,236 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 5.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

