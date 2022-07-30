ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,898 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,384,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,882,000 after acquiring an additional 40,330 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 321,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,378,000 after acquiring an additional 36,505 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $45.13 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.60.

