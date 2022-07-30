Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.56.

NYSE:DE opened at $343.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.18. The stock has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

