Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT opened at $244.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.62 and a 200-day moving average of $242.84. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

