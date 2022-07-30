Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.33 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $560,913,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,033,000 after buying an additional 2,342,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after buying an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after buying an additional 1,205,937 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,276,000 after buying an additional 1,022,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $115.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $122.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.71.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.93.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

