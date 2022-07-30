5,930 Shares in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 51,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AX opened at $41.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush downgraded Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

