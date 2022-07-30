Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 60.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,440,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,490,000 after buying an additional 542,038 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,950,000 after buying an additional 17,644,129 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $47.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.78. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $54.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

