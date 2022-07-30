Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.75% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNOV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 295,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 199,116 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 16.8% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 14.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.9 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.