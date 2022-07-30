Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3,760.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,989,000 after purchasing an additional 345,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 390,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.25. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $133.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.5099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.