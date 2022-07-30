Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,767 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,591,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,103,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $446,868,000 after purchasing an additional 415,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,744,000 after purchasing an additional 193,846 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,737,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,862,000 after purchasing an additional 556,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $83.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.81.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of V.F. to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

