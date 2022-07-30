Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.01 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,028,900 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

