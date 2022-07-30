Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.6 %

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $64.47 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.59 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average of $69.42.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

