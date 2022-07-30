Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Model N by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter worth $3,242,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Model N by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Model N by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 688,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,673,000 after acquiring an additional 49,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $291,937.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $291,937.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,128 shares of company stock valued at $717,582 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MODN shares. StockNews.com raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Model N stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 0.88. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

