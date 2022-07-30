Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 1,688 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

VOT stock opened at $196.00 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.75 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

