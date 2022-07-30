Stephens Inc. AR Sells 8,797 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,797 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,657,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,485,863,000 after buying an additional 864,918 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,298,000 after buying an additional 713,946 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,438,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $403,125,000 after buying an additional 474,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,258,223,000 after buying an additional 400,777 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $77.13 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average of $72.10.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amphenol from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

