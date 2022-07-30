Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.11% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.92. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.73 and a twelve month high of $100.12.

