American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Down 7.7%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.06. 19,032 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,221,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMWL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 79.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 300,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $1,317,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,073,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,944.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 300,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $1,317,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,073,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,944.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,986 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $89,200.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 963,289 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,941.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 570,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,666. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 243.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 37,469 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 5.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 27.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 175.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in American Well during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 43.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

