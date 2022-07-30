MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Shares Up 6.9%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.31. 30,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 507,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MAG. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 107.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSE:MAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

