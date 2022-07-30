SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) were up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $375.89 and last traded at $348.53. Approximately 31,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 968,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $382.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.62.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 5.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 115.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Insider Activity

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,613 shares of company stock worth $3,007,896. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

