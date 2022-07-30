dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.66

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTLGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.66 and last traded at C$10.66, with a volume of 51626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNTL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of dentalcorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares began coverage on shares of dentalcorp in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.27.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

