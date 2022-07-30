Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc Sells 288,403 Shares of Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 288,403 shares of Heliogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $709,471.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 878,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,054.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neotribe Partners I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 73,130 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $151,379.10.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 81,273 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $168,235.11.

On Monday, July 18th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 23,957 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $48,153.57.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 13,545 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $27,360.90.

On Monday, July 11th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 78,164 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $166,489.32.

On Friday, July 8th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 146,046 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $331,524.42.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 125,251 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $261,774.59.

Heliogen Trading Up 4.7 %

HLGN opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. Heliogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $16.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heliogen

Heliogen ( NYSE:HLGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLGN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heliogen by 264.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the first quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Heliogen by 1,178.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heliogen by 67.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Heliogen

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

