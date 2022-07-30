McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) SVP Catherine A. Hoovel Sells 2,371 Shares

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $263.37 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.74.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.19.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $75,731,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.