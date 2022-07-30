PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Blake D. Moret Sells 8,000 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $997,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,012,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,325,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $123.38 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $137.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PTC by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in PTC by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in PTC by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in PTC by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PTC by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

