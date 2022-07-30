Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,526,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 10,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Oracle by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,104 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.95.

Oracle stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.93. The company has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

