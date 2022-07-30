Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of National Western Life Group worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in National Western Life Group in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 1,057.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the first quarter valued at about $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Western Life Group news, CEO Ross R. Moody purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Western Life Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $202.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.58. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.66 and a 52-week high of $258.89. The firm has a market cap of $735.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $10.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter.

National Western Life Group Profile

(Get Rating)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.