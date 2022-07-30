Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 210.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3,804.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.46. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

