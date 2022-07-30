Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.43, but opened at $9.75. Anywhere Real Estate shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 5,694 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.34). Anywhere Real Estate had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 0.8 %

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

