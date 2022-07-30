NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $73.96, but opened at $69.88. NovoCure shares last traded at $70.03, with a volume of 3,181 shares.

The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on NovoCure from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.63.

Insider Transactions at NovoCure

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

In other news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $28,331.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at $176,600.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $2,252,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 127,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,575,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average of $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -121.41 and a beta of 0.96.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.