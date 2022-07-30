Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.23, but opened at $13.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Myovant Sciences shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 3,040 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MYOV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $49,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 272,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,289. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $49,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 272,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,289. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $36,917.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,096 shares of company stock worth $133,358. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 33,895 shares in the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.50.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

