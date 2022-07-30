Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITGR. StockNews.com downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

