Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.
Integer Price Performance
Shares of ITGR stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on ITGR. StockNews.com downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integer (ITGR)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.