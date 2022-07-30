Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $107,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 91,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.51) to £115 ($138.55) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($108.43) to £110 ($132.53) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £100 ($120.48) to £120 ($144.58) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £102 ($122.89) to £111 ($133.73) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

