Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 891 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in FMC by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.54.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FMC opened at $111.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.34.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

