Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 483.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 307.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. Cowen reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 272,586 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,503 over the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $95.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.93. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $96.98.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

