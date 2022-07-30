Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 742 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCN. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 706.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 25.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.91.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.91.

In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,099,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

